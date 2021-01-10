2,214 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,214 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 22 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 239,082 with 5,167 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Nine deaths occurred between January 6 and January 9, 2021 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Covington1
DeSoto2
Hinds1
Lafayette1
Leake1
Madison1
Oktibbeha1
Tunica1

13 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 23 and January 5, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Carroll2
Hinds1
Jackson1
Jones1
Lauderdale1
Leake1
Lowndes1
Noxubee1
Rankin1
Sunflower1
Tippah2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams194564
Alcorn247945
Amite94025
Attala187655
Benton77622
Bolivar3828101
Calhoun128619
Carroll101120
Chickasaw175842
Choctaw57212
Claiborne80822
Clarke131560
Clay149631
Coahoma213353
Copiah232347
Covington203069
De Soto16277154
Forrest5705110
Franklin63912
George188037
Greene105127
Grenada210167
Hancock235756
Harrison12252171 *
Hinds15381297
Holmes165067
Humphreys78622
Issaquena1546
Itawamba249656
Jackson9625167
Jasper159431
Jefferson50817
Jefferson Davis81924
Jones5900102
Kemper73819
Lafayette468488
Lamar458561
Lauderdale5490174
Lawrence97317
Leake221562
Lee8448133
Leflore2906104
Lincoln283581
Lowndes503499
Madison7853152
Marion197069
Marshall324163
Monroe338096
Montgomery105832
Neshoba3213148
Newton176941
Noxubee106221
Oktibbeha378479
Panola348073
Pearl River302689
Perry95831
Pike246575
Pontotoc345849
Prentiss234347
Quitman6437
Rankin9979187
Scott232642
Sharkey41217
Simpson224366
Smith114020
Stone135418
Sunflower270268
Tallahatchie133633
Tate256458
Tippah224245
Tishomingo173856
Tunica81321
Union325654
Walthall107936
Warren323688
Washington4639119
Wayne188127
Webster87123
Wilkinson56024
Winston194559
Yalobusha110234
Yazoo230252
Total239,0825,167

* Note: One death in Harrison County was counted in error, and has been removed.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

