2,214 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,214 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 22 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 239,082 with 5,167 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Nine deaths occurred between January 6 and January 9, 2021 in the counties below.

County Total Covington 1 DeSoto 2 Hinds 1 Lafayette 1 Leake 1 Madison 1 Oktibbeha 1 Tunica 1

13 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 23 and January 5, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Carroll 2 Hinds 1 Jackson 1 Jones 1 Lauderdale 1 Leake 1 Lowndes 1 Noxubee 1 Rankin 1 Sunflower 1 Tippah 2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

* Note: One death in Harrison County was counted in error, and has been removed.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

