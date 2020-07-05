226 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 226 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Five new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 30,900 with 1,111 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. July 4:

Harrison 1 Hinds 1 Lawrence 1 Lowndes 1 Walthall 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Detailed reporting of long-term care information will resume on Monday.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Adams 311 18 Alcorn 69 2 Amite 91 2 Attala 360 23 Benton 36 0 Bolivar 334 14 Calhoun 130 4 Carroll 165 11 Chickasaw 277 18 Choctaw 74 4 Claiborne 274 10 Clarke 207 24 Clay 250 10 Coahoma 201 6 Copiah 602 15 Covington 356 5 Desoto 1594 16 Forrest 869 42 Franklin 45 2 George 88 3 Greene 105 8 Grenada 483 5 Hancock 128 13 Harrison 912 11 Hinds 2498 40 Holmes 553 41 Humphreys 147 9 Issaquena 9 1 Itawamba 135 8 Jackson 622 16 Jasper 262 6 Jefferson 107 3 Jefferson Davis 111 4 Jones 1124 49 Kemper 179 14 Lafayette 391 4 Lamar 458 7 Lauderdale 909 79 Lawrence 177 2 Leake 578 19 Lee 547 18 Leflore 487 51 Lincoln 460 34 Lowndes 483 13 Madison 1300 34 Marion 281 11 Marshall 232 3 Monroe 401 30 Montgomery 132 2 Neshoba 988 71 Newton 339 9 Noxubee 263 8 Oktibbeha 541 26 Panola 350 6 Pearl River 254 32 Perry 66 4 Pike 431 12 Pontotoc 286 6 Prentiss 108 3 Quitman 76 0 Rankin 934 12 Scott 771 15 Sharkey 37 0 Simpson 317 3 Smith 218 11 Stone 65 1 Sunflower 372 7 Tallahatchie 136 4 Tate 283 10 Tippah 130 11 Tishomingo 80 1 Tunica 100 3 Union 207 9 Walthall 199 5 Warren 515 18 Washington 584 9 Wayne 545 13 Webster 127 10 Wilkinson 94 9 Winston 261 6 Yalobusha 170 7 Yazoo 509 6 Total 30,900 1,111

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.