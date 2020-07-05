226 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 226 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Five new deaths have been reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 30,900 with 1,111 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. July 4:
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Lawrence
|1
|Lowndes
|1
|Walthall
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
Detailed reporting of long-term care information will resume on Monday.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Adams
|311
|18
|Alcorn
|69
|2
|Amite
|91
|2
|Attala
|360
|23
|Benton
|36
|0
|Bolivar
|334
|14
|Calhoun
|130
|4
|Carroll
|165
|11
|Chickasaw
|277
|18
|Choctaw
|74
|4
|Claiborne
|274
|10
|Clarke
|207
|24
|Clay
|250
|10
|Coahoma
|201
|6
|Copiah
|602
|15
|Covington
|356
|5
|Desoto
|1594
|16
|Forrest
|869
|42
|Franklin
|45
|2
|George
|88
|3
|Greene
|105
|8
|Grenada
|483
|5
|Hancock
|128
|13
|Harrison
|912
|11
|Hinds
|2498
|40
|Holmes
|553
|41
|Humphreys
|147
|9
|Issaquena
|9
|1
|Itawamba
|135
|8
|Jackson
|622
|16
|Jasper
|262
|6
|Jefferson
|107
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|111
|4
|Jones
|1124
|49
|Kemper
|179
|14
|Lafayette
|391
|4
|Lamar
|458
|7
|Lauderdale
|909
|79
|Lawrence
|177
|2
|Leake
|578
|19
|Lee
|547
|18
|Leflore
|487
|51
|Lincoln
|460
|34
|Lowndes
|483
|13
|Madison
|1300
|34
|Marion
|281
|11
|Marshall
|232
|3
|Monroe
|401
|30
|Montgomery
|132
|2
|Neshoba
|988
|71
|Newton
|339
|9
|Noxubee
|263
|8
|Oktibbeha
|541
|26
|Panola
|350
|6
|Pearl River
|254
|32
|Perry
|66
|4
|Pike
|431
|12
|Pontotoc
|286
|6
|Prentiss
|108
|3
|Quitman
|76
|0
|Rankin
|934
|12
|Scott
|771
|15
|Sharkey
|37
|0
|Simpson
|317
|3
|Smith
|218
|11
|Stone
|65
|1
|Sunflower
|372
|7
|Tallahatchie
|136
|4
|Tate
|283
|10
|Tippah
|130
|11
|Tishomingo
|80
|1
|Tunica
|100
|3
|Union
|207
|9
|Walthall
|199
|5
|Warren
|515
|18
|Washington
|584
|9
|Wayne
|545
|13
|Webster
|127
|10
|Wilkinson
|94
|9
|Winston
|261
|6
|Yalobusha
|170
|7
|Yazoo
|509
|6
|Total
|30,900
|1,111
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.