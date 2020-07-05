226 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths reported in Mississippi

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 226 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Five new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 30,900 with 1,111 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. July 4:

Harrison1
Hinds1
Lawrence1
Lowndes1
Walthall1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Detailed reporting of long-term care information will resume on Monday.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams31118
Alcorn692
Amite912
Attala36023
Benton360
Bolivar33414
Calhoun1304
Carroll16511
Chickasaw27718
Choctaw744
Claiborne27410
Clarke20724
Clay25010
Coahoma2016
Copiah60215
Covington3565
Desoto159416
Forrest86942
Franklin452
George883
Greene1058
Grenada4835
Hancock12813
Harrison91211
Hinds249840
Holmes55341
Humphreys1479
Issaquena91
Itawamba1358
Jackson62216
Jasper2626
Jefferson1073
Jefferson Davis1114
Jones112449
Kemper17914
Lafayette3914
Lamar4587
Lauderdale90979
Lawrence1772
Leake57819
Lee54718
Leflore48751
Lincoln46034
Lowndes48313
Madison130034
Marion28111
Marshall2323
Monroe40130
Montgomery1322
Neshoba98871
Newton3399
Noxubee2638
Oktibbeha54126
Panola3506
Pearl River25432
Perry664
Pike43112
Pontotoc2866
Prentiss1083
Quitman760
Rankin93412
Scott77115
Sharkey370
Simpson3173
Smith21811
Stone651
Sunflower3727
Tallahatchie1364
Tate28310
Tippah13011
Tishomingo801
Tunica1003
Union2079
Walthall1995
Warren51518
Washington5849
Wayne54513
Webster12710
Wilkinson949
Winston2616
Yalobusha1707
Yazoo5096
Total30,9001,111

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

