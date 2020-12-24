2,326 new coronavirus cases, 24 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 2,326 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 24 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 202,651 with 4,556 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-two deaths occurred between December 17 and December 23 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Attala
|1
|Covington
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Grenada
|1
|Itawamba
|1
|Jasper
|1
|Jones
|1
|Lafayette
|3
|Lowndes
|1
|Madison
|1
|Neshoba
|3
|Noxubee
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Panola
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Simpson
|1
|Union
|1
2 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 5 and December 8, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Lowndes
|1
|Marshall
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1742
|57
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2028
|39
|120
|17
|Amite
|817
|20
|53
|6
|Attala
|1626
|44
|166
|29
|Benton
|638
|20
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|3202
|95
|223
|30
|Calhoun
|1074
|16
|25
|4
|Carroll
|904
|17
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|1507
|35
|49
|14
|Choctaw
|468
|10
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|672
|18
|43
|9
|Clarke
|1146
|57
|108
|27
|Clay
|1235
|30
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1884
|51
|127
|11
|Copiah
|2100
|43
|73
|9
|Covington
|1748
|66
|133
|39
|De Soto
|13674
|129
|107
|20
|Forrest
|4966
|94
|205
|42
|Franklin
|550
|7
|40
|1
|George
|1646
|34
|48
|7
|Greene
|952
|25
|51
|6
|Grenada
|1900
|60
|146
|29
|Hancock
|1832
|53
|68
|14
|Harrison
|9974
|139
|461
|51
|Hinds
|13255
|248
|672
|94
|Holmes
|1539
|64
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|697
|22
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|144
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2143
|49
|123
|22
|Jackson
|8290
|151
|215
|25
|Jasper
|1288
|25
|13
|1
|Jefferson
|458
|14
|21
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|727
|22
|8
|1
|Jones
|4881
|95
|202
|39
|Kemper
|638
|19
|43
|9
|Lafayette
|3997
|76
|182
|45
|Lamar
|3862
|55
|45
|12
|Lauderdale
|4664
|168
|370
|87
|Lawrence
|898
|16
|27
|2
|Leake
|1883
|49
|81
|9
|Lee
|7188
|111
|205
|40
|Leflore
|2512
|98 *
|204
|48
|Lincoln
|2417
|74
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|4008
|85
|187
|40
|Madison
|6733
|128
|304
|58
|Marion
|1672
|59
|151
|20
|Marshall
|2778
|62
|62
|15
|Monroe
|2799
|84
|179
|53
|Montgomery
|946
|30
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|2852
|137
|183
|55
|Newton
|1506
|32
|74
|11
|Noxubee
|879
|20
|22
|4
|Oktibbeha
|3190
|70
|204
|32
|Panola
|2998
|68
|103
|13
|Pearl River
|2354
|79
|143
|30
|Perry
|820
|30
|20
|7
|Pike
|2080
|65
|106
|27
|Pontotoc
|2969
|37
|20
|3
|Prentiss
|1961
|41
|99
|15
|Quitman
|586
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|8197
|156
|299
|45
|Scott
|2029
|38
|35
|4
|Sharkey
|377
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1892
|60
|151
|19
|Smith
|956
|18
|55
|8
|Stone
|1095
|18
|63
|9
|Sunflower
|2309
|59
|90
|15
|Tallahatchie
|1163
|29
|41
|7
|Tate
|2283
|56
|79
|19
|Tippah
|1858
|40
|78
|5
|Tishomingo
|1486
|51
|101
|26
|Tunica
|712
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|2604
|34
|106
|15
|Walthall
|942
|33
|67
|13
|Warren
|2443
|74
|163
|37
|Washington
|3971
|112
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1577
|25
|68
|10
|Webster
|682
|17
|56
|11
|Wilkinson
|511
|22
|24
|5
|Winston
|1739
|44
|105
|27
|Yalobusha
|931
|31
|81
|22
|Yazoo
|1997
|50
|138
|17
|Total
|202,651
|4,556
|9,099
|1,658
* Note: One death previously reported in Leflore County was counted twice, and has been corrected.
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
