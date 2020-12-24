2,326 new coronavirus cases, 24 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 2,326 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 24 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 202,651 with 4,556 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-two deaths occurred between December 17 and December 23 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Attala1
Covington1
Desoto1
Franklin1
Grenada1
Itawamba1
Jasper1
Jones1
Lafayette3
Lowndes1
Madison1
Neshoba3
Noxubee1
Oktibbeha1
Panola1
Rankin1
Simpson1
Union1

2 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 5 and December 8, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Lowndes1
Marshall1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1742577215
Alcorn20283912017
Amite81720536
Attala16264416629
Benton638204510
Bolivar32029522330
Calhoun107416254
Carroll90417469
Chickasaw1507354914
Choctaw4681010
Claiborne67218439
Clarke11465710827
Clay123530203
Coahoma18845112711
Copiah210043739
Covington17486613339
De Soto1367412910720
Forrest49669420542
Franklin5507401
George164634487
Greene95225516
Grenada19006014629
Hancock1832536814
Harrison997413946151
Hinds1325524867294
Holmes15396410320
Humphreys69722338
Issaquena144400
Itawamba21434912322
Jackson829015121525
Jasper128825131
Jefferson45814213
Jefferson Davis7272281
Jones48819520239
Kemper63819439
Lafayette39977618245
Lamar3862554512
Lauderdale466416837087
Lawrence89816272
Leake188349819
Lee718811120540
Leflore251298 *20448
Lincoln24177416636
Lowndes40088518740
Madison673312830458
Marion16725915120
Marshall2778626215
Monroe27998417953
Montgomery94630549
Neshoba285213718355
Newton1506327411
Noxubee87920224
Oktibbeha31907020432
Panola29986810313
Pearl River23547914330
Perry82030207
Pike20806510627
Pontotoc296937203
Prentiss1961419915
Quitman586700
Rankin819715629945
Scott202938354
Sharkey37717438
Simpson18926015119
Smith95618558
Stone109518639
Sunflower2309599015
Tallahatchie116329417
Tate2283567919
Tippah185840785
Tishomingo14865110126
Tunica71219152
Union26043410615
Walthall942336713
Warren24437416337
Washington397111218739
Wayne1577256810
Webster682175611
Wilkinson51122245
Winston17394410527
Yalobusha931318122
Yazoo19975013817
Total202,6514,5569,0991,658

* Note: One death previously reported in Leflore County was counted twice, and has been corrected.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

