238 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths in Mississippi

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 238 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with nine additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 307,332 with 7,095 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2458828316
Alcorn29766413020
Amite119941559
Attala21327317536
Benton972254610
Bolivar476912923231
Calhoun163130366
Carroll1208265110
Chickasaw2048576015
Choctaw7281710
Claiborne101330459
Clarke17667612331
Clay182354385
Coahoma28967712912
Copiah2929658311
Covington25438013739
De Soto2075724811324
Forrest752214622751
Franklin81723404
George237647598
Greene129433526
Grenada25488215532
Hancock3719856914
Harrison1747530248568
Hinds19869408805131
Holmes18647110420
Humphreys94332349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29677613423
Jackson1309524324035
Jasper219748432
Jefferson64828417
Jefferson Davis10533291
Jones828916022042
Kemper95126449
Lafayette602611718755
Lamar6102845413
Lauderdale7185237443100
Lawrence126223272
Leake2609738815
Lee985416922241
Leflore346812423652
Lincoln386910719740
Lowndes626114425663
Madison988621036869
Marion26567915824
Marshall42671006415
Monroe405613219055
Montgomery125542549
Neshoba398417620359
Newton2448598715
Noxubee125833356
Oktibbeha45529722236
Panola444010310415
Pearl River441813918837
Perry125138218
Pike317710413535
Pontotoc4164728612
Prentiss2756599915
Quitman7891600
Rankin1330727539261
Scott31047211518
Sharkey49617438
Simpson28748415720
Smith158534668
Stone1791318514
Sunflower32938912220
Tallahatchie175240507
Tate3226818019
Tippah28466811913
Tishomingo22206710227
Tunica102525182
Union40357513123
Walthall1305436913
Warren427711817037
Washington527913219139
Wayne2613416911
Webster1134326112
Wilkinson64727255
Winston22598113039
Yalobusha1586368222
Yazoo30426814018
Total307,3327,09510,4391,973

