24-hour Jackson businesses could soon face new security policies to stay open

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Another item from Jackson’s law enforcement committee meetings plus others under the radar is restricting convenience stores and gas stations from being open all night without security. The item is up for a vote at next Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes, who represents the Ward some of the latest shootings that occurred in has been calling on gas stations and corner stores for years to have to hire security guards at night or close at a certain time. Next week that could become a requirement.

Following another deadly weekend in Jackson with two lives taken at the Jasco gas station at the Woodrow Wilson and Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. intersection, Councilman Stokes has had enough.

“If you open 24 hours as a convenience store you must have security,” Councilman Stokes argued. “That’s the first thing. As for Jasco across the street, declare it as a nuisance, and let’s close it down.”

On Tuesday night family and close friends of Christopher Lee, known as “Buddy”, happen to be at the Jasco where he was killed Sunday. Holding a balloon release in his honor. They agree these policies should be in place.

“When you see security and you’re coming to do wrong you’ll go the other way,” Janice Fields, a friend of the family told us. “It will prevent a whole lot of this you know it could have very well stopped this.”

The way the item is written to work is the City Council would order every gas station and corner store to close after dark if they refuse to hire security. But also, strictly vet who qualifies.

“We want to make sure through the legal department we have legitimate security companies,” Councilman Stokes said. “We don’t want somebody going out and hire a crackhead saying this is our security guard and give them a gun.”

Since making it through the committee, the vote is scheduled for next Tuesday at the usual City Council meeting. In the meantime, people are worried the violence will continue.

“I have worked at stores before, and they came into rob me while I was working,” Fields said.

“Anything with a history of crime and violence you can go into a court of law and show it as a nuisance and have it closed,” Councilman Stokes stated.

Along with these new policies Councilman Stokes also wants money left over from previous years in city budgets allocated to moving hinds county deputies to patrol Jackson streets.

On top of these proposals for convenience stores and gas stations, Jackson Police and City Council also took a more noticeable acknowledgment to the city having a gang problem plus the youth curfew being extended for another week.