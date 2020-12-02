2,457 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,457 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 15 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 156,868 with 3,851 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. All deaths occurred November 20 and December 1 in the county below.
|County
|Total
|Covington
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|2
|Itawamba
|1
|Lowndes
|3
|Marion
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Pike
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Walthall
|1
|Wayne
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1472
|52
|67
|14
|Alcorn
|1593
|28
|88
|13
|Amite
|576
|15
|15
|2
|Attala
|1228
|34
|125
|23
|Benton
|504
|18
|44
|10
|Bolivar
|2480
|84
|222
|30
|Calhoun
|795
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|755
|15
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|1107
|32
|48
|14
|Choctaw
|363
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|592
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|948
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|961
|27
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1559
|43
|127
|11
|Copiah
|1708
|40
|71
|9
|Covington
|1300
|40
|79
|16
|De Soto
|10563
|104
|103
|20
|Forrest
|3947
|86
|185
|41
|Franklin
|363
|5
|4
|1
|George
|1295
|25
|47
|6
|Greene
|624
|22
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1454
|45
|122
|21
|Hancock
|1276
|41
|67
|12
|Harrison
|7397
|113
|358
|38
|Hinds
|10414
|204
|547
|82
|Holmes
|1344
|61
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|552
|19
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|121
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1599
|36
|91
|17
|Jackson
|6655
|128
|183
|20
|Jasper
|870
|23
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|383
|12
|15
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|596
|17
|8
|1
|Jones
|3761
|88
|188
|38
|Kemper
|480
|18
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|3410
|53
|150
|32
|Lamar
|3019
|50
|43
|12
|Lauderdale
|3663
|147
|323
|79
|Lawrence
|746
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1418
|44
|43
|7
|Lee
|5403
|96
|200
|39
|Leflore
|2111
|91
|196
|48
|Lincoln
|2005
|66
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|2528
|67
|119
|35
|Madison
|5120
|107
|296
|53
|Marion
|1214
|47
|109
|16
|Marshall
|2250
|51
|58
|15
|Monroe
|2097
|78
|176
|52
|Montgomery
|784
|26
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2280
|122
|168
|46
|Newton
|1105
|29
|47
|10
|Noxubee
|733
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2552
|62
|193
|31
|Panola
|2373
|53
|60
|11
|Pearl River
|1589
|69
|107
|23
|Perry
|687
|26
|20
|7
|Pike
|1667
|60
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|2081
|31
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1549
|31
|87
|10
|Quitman
|510
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|6057
|107
|226
|31
|Scott
|1613
|30
|30
|3
|Sharkey
|329
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1540
|53
|138
|19
|Smith
|742
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|820
|15
|58
|9
|Sunflower
|1941
|55
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|994
|27
|31
|7
|Tate
|1804
|51
|71
|18
|Tippah
|1300
|30
|61
|4
|Tishomingo
|1140
|43
|96
|26
|Tunica
|630
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|1729
|26
|46
|11
|Walthall
|793
|30
|67
|13
|Warren
|1830
|58
|125
|26
|Washington
|3321
|108
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1230
|24
|59
|10
|Webster
|477
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|407
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1287
|26
|65
|13
|Yalobusha
|742
|28
|81
|20
|Yazoo
|1613
|40
|137
|15
|Total
|156,868
|3,851
|7,773
|1,456
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
