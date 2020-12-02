2,457 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,457 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 15 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 156,868 with 3,851 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. All deaths occurred November 20 and December 1 in the county below.

CountyTotal
Covington1
Harrison1
Hinds2
Itawamba1
Lowndes3
Marion1
Neshoba1
Pearl River1
Pike1
Rankin1
Walthall1
Wayne1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1472526714
Alcorn1593288813
Amite57615152
Attala12283412523
Benton504184410
Bolivar24808422230
Calhoun79513254
Carroll75515459
Chickasaw1107324814
Choctaw363710
Claiborne59216439
Clarke948539327
Clay96127203
Coahoma15594312711
Copiah170840719
Covington1300407916
De Soto1056310410320
Forrest39478618541
Franklin363541
George129525476
Greene62422406
Grenada14544512221
Hancock1276416712
Harrison739711335838
Hinds1041420454782
Holmes13446110220
Humphreys55219338
Issaquena121400
Itawamba1599369117
Jackson665512818320
Jasper8702310
Jefferson38312153
Jefferson Davis5961781
Jones37618818838
Kemper48018419
Lafayette34105315032
Lamar3019504312
Lauderdale366314732379
Lawrence74614262
Leake141844437
Lee54039620039
Leflore21119119648
Lincoln20056616636
Lowndes25286711935
Madison512010729653
Marion12144710916
Marshall2250515815
Monroe20977817652
Montgomery78426539
Neshoba228012216846
Newton1105294710
Noxubee73317214
Oktibbeha25526219331
Panola2373536011
Pearl River15896910723
Perry68726207
Pike1667609827
Pontotoc208131192
Prentiss1549318710
Quitman510700
Rankin605710722631
Scott161330303
Sharkey32917438
Simpson15405313819
Smith74216558
Stone82015589
Sunflower1941558415
Tallahatchie99427317
Tate1804517118
Tippah130030614
Tishomingo1140439626
Tunica63019152
Union1729264611
Walthall793306713
Warren18305812526
Washington332110818739
Wayne1230245910
Webster477145211
Wilkinson40722205
Winston1287266513
Yalobusha742288120
Yazoo16134013715
Total156,8683,8517,7731,456

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

