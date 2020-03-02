25 arrested in operation “JohnVoyage” in Marion County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - United States Attorney Mike Hurst announced the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Department of Justice awarded more than $130,000 in grant funding to three recipients in the Southern District of Mississippi under Project EJECT, Project Safe Neighborhoods, and Project Guardian. The goal of these various U.S. Attorney’s Office and DOJ programs is to fight and reduce violent crime in communities throughout our country.

“Today’s grant awards will further the shared goal among our office, the Department of Justice, and local law enforcement agencies in fighting and reducing violent crime throughout our communities. Gangs and their members continue to have an outsize influence on the crime we see around our state, and my hope is that this funding will help to turn the tide against these criminal organizations that are wreaking havoc on our fellow citizens and our neighbors. We are putting our money where our mouth is, and continuing this fight alongside our local partners against evildoers throughout our state,” said Hurst.