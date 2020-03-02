25 arrested in operation “JohnVoyage” in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 25 people were arrested in operation “JohnVoyage.” They served arrest warrants to individuals for the sale of controlled substances and possession of controlled substances.
Those arrested on drug charges are:
- Billy Earl Blansett (65) of Sumrall
- Latasha Lynn Robbins (43) of Sumrall
- Johnny Dustin Jerkins (35) of Foxworth
- Larry Levell Blansett (56) of Columbia
- Hope Rachael Hunt (33) of Columbia
- Isaac Lee Brown (64) of Columbia
- Brysun Lamar Keys (33) of Columbia
- Angela Lenoir Blansett (44) of Columbia
- Rachael Ann Harris (36) of Columbia
- Vanessa Lynn Sistrunk (37) of Kokomo
- Susan Kay Powell (68) of Columbia
- Michael Douglas Redmond (40) of Columbia
- Robert Edward Pyke (61) of Foxworth
- Raymond Elduren Broom (54) of Columbia
- Dion Jefferson (27) of Columbia
- Paul Stewart Sims (52) of Columbia
- Gregory Olensa Hampton (47) of Columbia
Suspects wanted:
- Matthew Scott Powell (45) of Columbia
- Lawanda Ann Alford (45) of Columbia
- Nicolas Deron Allen (34) of Columbia
- Jaclyn Rae Lewis (40) of Petal
- Clifford Ray Blansett (50) of Columbia