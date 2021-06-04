25 years later: The unsolved murders of Julie and Laura

RICHMOND, Va. (WJTV) – Twenty-five years ago, two young female hikers decided to do what many people do for exercise, relaxation and sport – hike through the Shenandoah National Park; however their journey ended when they were murdered at their backcountry campsite near Skyland Resort in Virginia.

The bodies of 24 year old, Julianne “Julie” Williams and 26 year old, Laura “Lollie” Winans

were found by Park Rangers on June 1st, 1996, after Lollie’s dog – Taj, was located wandering

the paths and turned over to Rangers.

24 year old, Julianne “Julie” Williams and 26 year old, Laura “Lollie” Winans (Photo Courtesy: FBI Richmond)

The FBI has updated the Seeking Information posters with additional photos of Julie and Lollie.

The investigation into their murder continues to be a joint effort by the FBI Richmond Field

Office, the National Park Service and the Virginia State Police.

If you have information to share, please contact your local FBI office, FBI Richmond at 804-261-1044 or send tips here.