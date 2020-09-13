254 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 254 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twelve additional deaths were reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 89,874 with 2,697 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. September 12.
|County
|Total
|Covington
|1
|Grenada
|1
|Itawamba
|1
|Tallahatchie
|2
* 7 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 26 and September 4, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Kemper
|1
|Leflore
|2
|Monroe
|1
|Newton
|1
|Prentiss
|1
|Washington
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
