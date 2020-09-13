254 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 254 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twelve additional deaths were reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 89,874 with 2,697 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. September 12.

County Total Covington 1 Grenada 1 Itawamba 1 Tallahatchie 2

* 7 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 26 and September 4, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Kemper 1 Leflore 2 Monroe 1 Newton 1 Prentiss 1 Washington 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

