254 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 254 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twelve additional deaths were reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 89,874 with 2,697 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. September 12.

CountyTotal
Covington1
Grenada1
Itawamba1
Tallahatchie2

7 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 26 and September 4, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Kemper1
Leflore2
Monroe1
Newton1
Prentiss1
Washington1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams86232
Alcorn7299
Amite29110
Attala61925
Benton2061
Bolivar170860
Calhoun50212
Carroll30312
Chickasaw62124
Choctaw1745
Claiborne44716
Clarke50837
Clay54416
Coahoma107224
Copiah113633
Covington77419
De Soto515453
Forrest227768
Franklin1823
George72913
Greene32616
Grenada101133
Hancock53820
Harrison361969
Hinds6816149
Holmes107556
Humphreys36215
Issaquena983
Itawamba69020 *
Jackson329066
Jasper52313
Jefferson2329
Jefferson Davis31310
Jones229376
Kemper28115
Lafayette193939
Lamar153633
Lauderdale1948119
Lawrence42012
Leake92533
Lee246064 *
Leflore132079
Lincoln102452
Lowndes136456
Madison313484
Marion82329
Marshall105314
Monroe114465
Montgomery43719
Neshoba1497102
Newton73021
Noxubee53914
Oktibbeha169147
Panola136526
Pearl River82249
Perry37415
Pike118548
Pontotoc116315
Prentiss73517
Quitman3545
Rankin307572
Scott114123
Sharkey25711
Simpson99340
Smith50913
Stone34111
Sunflower133842
Tallahatchie70316
Tate91436
Tippah61116
Tishomingo62834
Tunica46413
Union95223
Walthall57924
Warren135447
Washington212371
Wayne86321
Webster32113
Wilkinson29017
Winston71719
Yalobusha40513
Yazoo100923
Total89,8742,697

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

