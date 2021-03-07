260 new coronavirus cases, three additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 260 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 3 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number cases to 297,581 with 6,808 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. yesterday.

Three deaths occurred between March 3 and March 5 in the counties below:

CountyTotal
Harrison1
Lamar1
Leflore1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams235978
Alcorn292763
Amite112435
Attala210571
Benton94024
Bolivar4632124
Calhoun158728
Carroll119725
Chickasaw202054
Choctaw70317
Claiborne99130
Clarke170773
Clay179452
Coahoma283169
Copiah280159
Covington250480
De Soto19829231
Forrest7295138
Franklin76520
George232845
Greene128133
Grenada248978
Hancock353378
Harrison16899283
Hinds18966395
Holmes183470
Humphreys93128
Issaquena1676
Itawamba290775
Jackson12754234
Jasper214545
Jefferson62927
Jefferson Davis102931
Jones8042148
Kemper91523
Lafayette5768114
Lamar593982
Lauderdale6879228
Lawrence121621
Leake254572
Lee9722163
Leflore3402122
Lincoln3630104
Lowndes6062140
Madison9522204
Marion258878
Marshall406595
Monroe3998129
Montgomery123540
Neshoba3857171
Newton233353
Noxubee123431
Oktibbeha443295
Panola433798
Pearl River4219132
Perry123335
Pike302797
Pontotoc411071
Prentiss271258
Quitman77514
Rankin12851265
Scott296771
Sharkey49217
Simpson277881
Smith154333
Stone173529
Sunflower321386
Tallahatchie171839
Tate304674
Tippah280265
Tishomingo213266
Tunica99824
Union397074
Walthall125441
Warren4145115
Washington5235130
Wayne255741
Webster111132
Wilkinson62727
Winston222579
Yalobusha146036
Yazoo292266
Total297,5816,808

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

