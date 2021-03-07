260 new coronavirus cases, three additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 260 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 3 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number cases to 297,581 with 6,808 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. yesterday.

Three deaths occurred between March 3 and March 5 in the counties below:

County Total Harrison 1 Lamar 1 Leflore 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.