263 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 11,967 total cases with 570 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 263 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 11,967 with 570 deaths.
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|178
|15
|39
|8
|Alcorn
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|48
|1
|6
|1
|Attala
|259
|10
|66
|10
|Benton
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|132
|10
|16
|4
|Calhoun
|59
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|111
|8
|45
|6
|Chickasaw
|117
|12
|34
|8
|Choctaw
|24
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|51
|1
|2
|0
|Clarke
|120
|16
|16
|7
|Clay
|86
|3
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|86
|3
|0
|0
|Copiah
|211
|4
|0
|0
|Covington
|117
|1
|1
|0
|Desoto
|418
|5
|13
|1
|Forrest
|438
|32
|82
|22
|Franklin
|22
|1
|1
|0
|George
|19
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|63
|2
|14
|2
|Hancock
|81
|10
|7
|3
|Harrison
|220
|6
|1
|1
|Hinds
|800
|23
|77
|13
|Holmes
|320
|21
|70
|10
|Humphreys
|49
|5
|15
|3
|Itawamba
|81
|7
|33
|6
|Jackson
|288
|13
|39
|4
|Jasper
|123
|3
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|38
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|69
|2
|3
|1
|Jones
|366
|12
|48
|5
|Kemper
|110
|10
|26
|6
|Lafayette
|110
|3
|37
|0
|Lamar
|205
|4
|4
|2
|Lauderdale
|616
|46
|162
|28
|Lawrence
|80
|0
|1
|0
|Leake
|367
|7
|3
|0
|Lee
|95
|5
|8
|1
|Leflore
|205
|23
|52
|11
|Lincoln
|222
|18
|68
|14
|Lowndes
|135
|6
|17
|4
|Madison
|573
|18
|89
|11
|Marion
|97
|8
|14
|2
|Marshall
|68
|3
|2
|0
|Monroe
|226
|23
|92
|20
|Montgomery
|75
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|452
|26
|51
|14
|Newton
|206
|3
|2
|0
|Noxubee
|145
|4
|14
|3
|Oktibbeha
|110
|8
|29
|5
|Panola
|54
|2
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|197
|27
|44
|9
|Perry
|38
|2
|0
|0
|Pike
|186
|11
|14
|6
|Pontotoc
|26
|2
|3
|0
|Prentiss
|36
|3
|22
|3
|Quitman
|21
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|310
|6
|5
|0
|Scott
|567
|10
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|79
|0
|4
|0
|Smith
|121
|10
|29
|7
|Stone
|26
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|70
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|21
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|56
|1
|2
|0
|Tippah
|69
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|21
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|45
|2
|12
|2
|Union
|65
|4
|18
|3
|Walthall
|46
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|136
|5
|34
|3
|Washington
|139
|4
|6
|1
|Wayne
|51
|0
|2
|0
|Webster
|22
|1
|0
|0
|Wilkinson
|80
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|86
|0
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|75
|3
|24
|3
|Yazoo
|194
|2
|7
|0
|Total
|11,967
|570
|1,568
|281