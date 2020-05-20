Breaking News
263 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 11,967 total cases with 570 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 263 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 11,967 with 570 deaths.

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams17815398
Alcorn12100
Amite48161
Attala259106610
Benton13010
Bolivar13210164
Calhoun594234
Carroll1118456
Chickasaw11712348
Choctaw24200
Claiborne51120
Clarke12016167
Clay86300
Coahoma86300
Copiah211400
Covington117110
Desoto4185131
Forrest438328222
Franklin22110
George19100
Greene7100
Grenada632142
Hancock811073
Harrison220611
Hinds800237713
Holmes320217010
Humphreys495153
Itawamba817336
Jackson28813394
Jasper123300
Jefferson38000
Jefferson Davis69231
Jones36612485
Kemper11010266
Lafayette1103370
Lamar205442
Lauderdale6164616228
Lawrence80010
Leake367730
Lee95581
Leflore205235211
Lincoln222186814
Lowndes1356174
Madison573188911
Marion978142
Marshall68320
Monroe226239220
Montgomery75100
Neshoba452265114
Newton206320
Noxubee1454143
Oktibbeha1108295
Panola54200
Pearl River19727449
Perry38200
Pike18611146
Pontotoc26230
Prentiss363223
Quitman21000
Rankin310650
Scott56710132
Sharkey7000
Simpson79040
Smith12110297
Stone26000
Sunflower70300
Tallahatchie21100
Tate56120
Tippah691100
Tishomingo21010
Tunica452122
Union654183
Walthall46000
Warren1365343
Washington139461
Wayne51020
Webster22100
Wilkinson80952
Winston86000
Yalobusha753243
Yazoo194270
Total11,9675701,568281

