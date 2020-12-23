2,634 new coronavirus cases, 43 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 2,634 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 43 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 200,325 with 4,533 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Thirty-seven deaths occurred between October 30 and December 22 in the counties below.

County Total Adams 1 Clarke 1 Hancock 2 Hinds 5 Itawamba 1 Jefferson 1 Lamar 1 Lauderdale 3 Leake 1 Lee 1 Lowndes 4 Marshall 1 Pearl River 2 Pontotoc 1 Rankin 5 Simpson 1 Smith 1 Tate 1 Union 3 Walthall 1

6 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 4 and December 17, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Clarke 1 Grenada 1 Hinds 1 Pontotoc 1 Rankin 1 Simpson 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1738 57 72 15 Alcorn 1994 39 120 17 Amite 811 20 53 6 Attala 1598 43 166 28 Benton 627 20 45 10 Bolivar 3154 95 223 30 Calhoun 1028 16 25 4 Carroll 898 17 46 9 Chickasaw 1485 35 49 14 Choctaw 460 10 1 0 Claiborne 666 18 43 9 Clarke 1135 57 104 27 Clay 1220 30 20 3 Coahoma 1865 51 127 11 Copiah 2088 43 73 9 Covington 1729 65 124 38 De Soto 13485 128 104 20 Forrest 4923 94 204 42 Franklin 544 6 40 1 George 1632 34 48 7 Greene 949 25 51 6 Grenada 1883 59 146 28 Hancock 1797 53 68 14 Harrison 9864 139 452 51 Hinds 13153 248 656 94 Holmes 1532 64 103 20 Humphreys 688 22 33 8 Issaquena 143 4 0 0 Itawamba 2108 48 123 22 Jackson 8219 151 215 25 Jasper 1254 24 11 0 Jefferson 457 14 21 3 Jefferson Davis 721 22 8 1 Jones 4819 94 201 38 Kemper 636 19 43 9 Lafayette 3929 73 179 43 Lamar 3815 55 45 12 Lauderdale 4607 168 368 87 Lawrence 891 16 27 2 Leake 1846 49 72 9 Lee 7121 111 205 40 Leflore 2492 99 203 48 Lincoln 2397 74 166 36 Lowndes 3913 83 186 40 Madison 6665 127 303 58 Marion 1643 59 148 20 Marshall 2743 61 62 15 Monroe 2773 84 179 53 Montgomery 941 30 54 9 Neshoba 2829 134 182 55 Newton 1491 32 74 11 Noxubee 878 19 22 4 Oktibbeha 3141 69 204 32 Panola 2957 67 103 13 Pearl River 2320 79 143 30 Perry 808 30 20 7 Pike 2057 65 106 27 Pontotoc 2917 37 20 3 Prentiss 1939 41 99 15 Quitman 582 7 0 0 Rankin 8116 155 298 45 Scott 2004 38 35 4 Sharkey 377 17 43 8 Simpson 1875 59 150 19 Smith 951 18 55 8 Stone 1078 18 63 9 Sunflower 2288 59 90 15 Tallahatchie 1154 29 41 7 Tate 2261 56 79 19 Tippah 1833 40 78 5 Tishomingo 1472 51 101 26 Tunica 709 19 15 2 Union 2583 33 106 15 Walthall 932 33 67 13 Warren 2406 74 162 37 Washington 3929 112 187 39 Wayne 1570 25 66 10 Webster 671 17 56 11 Wilkinson 507 22 24 5 Winston 1716 44 105 27 Yalobusha 910 31 81 22 Yazoo 1985 50 138 17 Total 200,325 4,533 9,028 1,651

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: