2,634 new coronavirus cases, 43 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 2,634 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 43 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 200,325 with 4,533 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Thirty-seven deaths occurred between October 30 and December 22 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Adams1
Clarke1
Hancock2
Hinds5
Itawamba1
Jefferson1
Lamar1
Lauderdale3
Leake1
Lee1
Lowndes4
Marshall1
Pearl River2
Pontotoc1
Rankin5
Simpson1
Smith1
Tate1
Union3
Walthall1

6 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 4 and December 17, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Clarke1
Grenada1
Hinds1
Pontotoc1
Rankin1
Simpson1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1738577215
Alcorn19943912017
Amite81120536
Attala15984316628
Benton627204510
Bolivar31549522330
Calhoun102816254
Carroll89817469
Chickasaw1485354914
Choctaw4601010
Claiborne66618439
Clarke11355710427
Clay122030203
Coahoma18655112711
Copiah208843739
Covington17296512438
De Soto1348512810420
Forrest49239420442
Franklin5446401
George163234487
Greene94925516
Grenada18835914628
Hancock1797536814
Harrison986413945251
Hinds1315324865694
Holmes15326410320
Humphreys68822338
Issaquena143400
Itawamba21084812322
Jackson821915121525
Jasper125424110
Jefferson45714213
Jefferson Davis7212281
Jones48199420138
Kemper63619439
Lafayette39297317943
Lamar3815554512
Lauderdale460716836887
Lawrence89116272
Leake184649729
Lee712111120540
Leflore24929920348
Lincoln23977416636
Lowndes39138318640
Madison666512730358
Marion16435914820
Marshall2743616215
Monroe27738417953
Montgomery94130549
Neshoba282913418255
Newton1491327411
Noxubee87819224
Oktibbeha31416920432
Panola29576710313
Pearl River23207914330
Perry80830207
Pike20576510627
Pontotoc291737203
Prentiss1939419915
Quitman582700
Rankin811615529845
Scott200438354
Sharkey37717438
Simpson18755915019
Smith95118558
Stone107818639
Sunflower2288599015
Tallahatchie115429417
Tate2261567919
Tippah183340785
Tishomingo14725110126
Tunica70919152
Union25833310615
Walthall932336713
Warren24067416237
Washington392911218739
Wayne1570256610
Webster671175611
Wilkinson50722245
Winston17164410527
Yalobusha910318122
Yazoo19855013817
Total200,3254,5339,0281,651

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

