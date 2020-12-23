2,634 new coronavirus cases, 43 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 2,634 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 43 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 200,325 with 4,533 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Thirty-seven deaths occurred between October 30 and December 22 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Adams
|1
|Clarke
|1
|Hancock
|2
|Hinds
|5
|Itawamba
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Lamar
|1
|Lauderdale
|3
|Leake
|1
|Lee
|1
|Lowndes
|4
|Marshall
|1
|Pearl River
|2
|Pontotoc
|1
|Rankin
|5
|Simpson
|1
|Smith
|1
|Tate
|1
|Union
|3
|Walthall
|1
6 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 4 and December 17, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Clarke
|1
|Grenada
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Pontotoc
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Simpson
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1738
|57
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|1994
|39
|120
|17
|Amite
|811
|20
|53
|6
|Attala
|1598
|43
|166
|28
|Benton
|627
|20
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|3154
|95
|223
|30
|Calhoun
|1028
|16
|25
|4
|Carroll
|898
|17
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|1485
|35
|49
|14
|Choctaw
|460
|10
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|666
|18
|43
|9
|Clarke
|1135
|57
|104
|27
|Clay
|1220
|30
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1865
|51
|127
|11
|Copiah
|2088
|43
|73
|9
|Covington
|1729
|65
|124
|38
|De Soto
|13485
|128
|104
|20
|Forrest
|4923
|94
|204
|42
|Franklin
|544
|6
|40
|1
|George
|1632
|34
|48
|7
|Greene
|949
|25
|51
|6
|Grenada
|1883
|59
|146
|28
|Hancock
|1797
|53
|68
|14
|Harrison
|9864
|139
|452
|51
|Hinds
|13153
|248
|656
|94
|Holmes
|1532
|64
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|688
|22
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|143
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2108
|48
|123
|22
|Jackson
|8219
|151
|215
|25
|Jasper
|1254
|24
|11
|0
|Jefferson
|457
|14
|21
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|721
|22
|8
|1
|Jones
|4819
|94
|201
|38
|Kemper
|636
|19
|43
|9
|Lafayette
|3929
|73
|179
|43
|Lamar
|3815
|55
|45
|12
|Lauderdale
|4607
|168
|368
|87
|Lawrence
|891
|16
|27
|2
|Leake
|1846
|49
|72
|9
|Lee
|7121
|111
|205
|40
|Leflore
|2492
|99
|203
|48
|Lincoln
|2397
|74
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|3913
|83
|186
|40
|Madison
|6665
|127
|303
|58
|Marion
|1643
|59
|148
|20
|Marshall
|2743
|61
|62
|15
|Monroe
|2773
|84
|179
|53
|Montgomery
|941
|30
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|2829
|134
|182
|55
|Newton
|1491
|32
|74
|11
|Noxubee
|878
|19
|22
|4
|Oktibbeha
|3141
|69
|204
|32
|Panola
|2957
|67
|103
|13
|Pearl River
|2320
|79
|143
|30
|Perry
|808
|30
|20
|7
|Pike
|2057
|65
|106
|27
|Pontotoc
|2917
|37
|20
|3
|Prentiss
|1939
|41
|99
|15
|Quitman
|582
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|8116
|155
|298
|45
|Scott
|2004
|38
|35
|4
|Sharkey
|377
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1875
|59
|150
|19
|Smith
|951
|18
|55
|8
|Stone
|1078
|18
|63
|9
|Sunflower
|2288
|59
|90
|15
|Tallahatchie
|1154
|29
|41
|7
|Tate
|2261
|56
|79
|19
|Tippah
|1833
|40
|78
|5
|Tishomingo
|1472
|51
|101
|26
|Tunica
|709
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|2583
|33
|106
|15
|Walthall
|932
|33
|67
|13
|Warren
|2406
|74
|162
|37
|Washington
|3929
|112
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1570
|25
|66
|10
|Webster
|671
|17
|56
|11
|Wilkinson
|507
|22
|24
|5
|Winston
|1716
|44
|105
|27
|Yalobusha
|910
|31
|81
|22
|Yazoo
|1985
|50
|138
|17
|Total
|200,325
|4,533
|9,028
|1,651
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES: