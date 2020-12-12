2,665 new coronavirus cases, 56 additional deaths in Mississippi

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,665 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 56 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 177,947 with 4,180 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Thirty-two deaths occurred between November 20 and December 11 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Alcorn1
Attala1
Covington3
Desoto1
Forrest1
Grenada1
Harrison3
Hinds3
Jackson2
Lafayette2
Lowndes1
Marion1
Neshoba2
Newton1
Prentiss1
Rankin1
Scott1
Tippah1
Webster1
Winston2
Jefferson Davis1
Smith1

24 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 5 and December 6, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Chickasaw1
Choctaw1
Clay1
Desoto2
George1
Hancock1
Jackson1
Jones1
Lauderdale3
Lee1
Leflore1
Marion1
Montgomery2
Neshoba1
Rankin5
Stone1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams158752
Alcorn182135
Amite73416
Attala141139
Benton55819
Bolivar279689
Calhoun90415
Carroll84217
Chickasaw127434
Choctaw4219
Claiborne60916
Clarke103655
Clay107628
Coahoma171547
Copiah191842
Covington156261
De Soto11868114
Forrest441392
Franklin4416
George147530
Greene83824
Grenada165150
Hancock148646
Harrison8624122
Hinds11753220
Holmes146762
Humphreys61621
Issaquena1324
Itawamba182943
Jackson7357142
Jasper103024
Jefferson41112
Jefferson Davis65219
Jones427791
Kemper58819
Lafayette362666
Lamar341151
Lauderdale4145157
Lawrence81914
Leake160645
Lee6157104
Leflore231096
Lincoln217871
Lowndes312772
Madison5836121
Marion142954
Marshall246956
Monroe241980
Montgomery86830
Neshoba2535131
Newton130431
Noxubee80017
Oktibbeha282564
Panola264562
Pearl River197773
Perry73927
Pike187162
Pontotoc249032
Prentiss173739
Quitman5367
Rankin7188128
Scott182931
Sharkey35017
Simpson169054
Smith84517
Stone96616
Sunflower209857
Tallahatchie107328
Tate204552
Tippah154635
Tishomingo129347
Tunica66519
Union214227
Walthall86332
Warren210864
Washington3632108
Wayne142325
Webster56516
Wilkinson47822
Winston150837
Yalobusha82829
Yazoo178142
Total177,9474,180

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 in its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories