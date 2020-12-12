2,665 new coronavirus cases, 56 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,665 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 56 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 177,947 with 4,180 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Thirty-two deaths occurred between November 20 and December 11 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Alcorn
|1
|Attala
|1
|Covington
|3
|Desoto
|1
|Forrest
|1
|Grenada
|1
|Harrison
|3
|Hinds
|3
|Jackson
|2
|Lafayette
|2
|Lowndes
|1
|Marion
|1
|Neshoba
|2
|Newton
|1
|Prentiss
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Scott
|1
|Tippah
|1
|Webster
|1
|Winston
|2
|Jefferson Davis
|1
|Smith
|1
24 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 5 and December 6, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Chickasaw
|1
|Choctaw
|1
|Clay
|1
|Desoto
|2
|George
|1
|Hancock
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Jones
|1
|Lauderdale
|3
|Lee
|1
|Leflore
|1
|Marion
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Neshoba
|1
|Rankin
|5
|Stone
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 in its website.
