2,665 new coronavirus cases, 56 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,665 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 56 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 177,947 with 4,180 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Thirty-two deaths occurred between November 20 and December 11 in the counties below.

County Total Alcorn 1 Attala 1 Covington 3 Desoto 1 Forrest 1 Grenada 1 Harrison 3 Hinds 3 Jackson 2 Lafayette 2 Lowndes 1 Marion 1 Neshoba 2 Newton 1 Prentiss 1 Rankin 1 Scott 1 Tippah 1 Webster 1 Winston 2 Jefferson Davis 1 Smith 1

24 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 5 and December 6, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Chickasaw 1 Choctaw 1 Clay 1 Desoto 2 George 1 Hancock 1 Jackson 1 Jones 1 Lauderdale 3 Lee 1 Leflore 1 Marion 1 Montgomery 2 Neshoba 1 Rankin 5 Stone 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 in its website.

