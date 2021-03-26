268 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 268 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number cases to 304,210 with 6,998 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2413817815
Alcorn29486313020
Amite117837559
Attala21267317536
Benton964254610
Bolivar473412523231
Calhoun161730366
Carroll1205255110
Chickasaw2033556015
Choctaw7231610
Claiborne100730459
Clarke17427512331
Clay181654385
Coahoma28747512911
Copiah2874618111
Covington25308013639
De Soto2042624611324
Forrest746014322651
Franklin80222404
George236246597
Greene129333526
Grenada25258015532
Hancock3658846914
Harrison1729329848568
Hinds19604401805131
Holmes18477110420
Humphreys94130349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29417613423
Jackson1298524024035
Jasper218647432
Jefferson64027417
Jefferson Davis10403291
Jones823315621941
Kemper94125449
Lafayette590611618755
Lamar6034845413
Lauderdale7027233444100
Lawrence124722272
Leake2592738815
Lee979716822241
Leflore345612323652
Lincoln383210619440
Lowndes621714425763
Madison978220736869
Marion26377815824
Marshall4210996415
Monroe404113019055
Montgomery125040549
Neshoba394617420359
Newton2410568715
Noxubee125131356
Oktibbeha45119722236
Panola441010210414
Pearl River436613718836
Perry124438218
Pike313210113435
Pontotoc4147728612
Prentiss2742589915
Quitman7861600
Rankin1317927239261
Scott30617211518
Sharkey49417438
Simpson28488415720
Smith157134668
Stone1767308514
Sunflower32658812220
Tallahatchie174240507
Tate3184808019
Tippah28246811913
Tishomingo21866710227
Tunica101725182
Union40027413123
Walthall1292426913
Warren423211717037
Washington526313219139
Wayne2603416911
Webster1131326112
Wilkinson63827255
Winston22498013039
Yalobusha1545368222
Yazoo30156714018
Total304,2106,99810,4271,967

