271 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 271 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 16 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 305,417 with 7,048 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2429 82 83 16 Alcorn 2958 63 130 20 Amite 1183 39 55 9 Attala 2128 73 175 36 Benton 965 25 46 10 Bolivar 4760 128 232 31 Calhoun 1624 30 36 6 Carroll 1205 26 51 10 Chickasaw 2034 57 60 15 Choctaw 723 16 1 0 Claiborne 1011 30 45 9 Clarke 1756 75 123 31 Clay 1818 54 38 5 Coahoma 2884 76 129 12 Copiah 2908 62 83 11 Covington 2533 80 136 39 De Soto 20555 248 113 24 Forrest 7489 145 226 51 Franklin 807 23 40 4 George 2368 46 59 7 Greene 1293 33 52 6 Grenada 2529 80 155 32 Hancock 3682 84 69 14 Harrison 17382 299 485 68 Hinds 19700 404 805 131 Holmes 1853 71 104 20 Humphreys 941 32 34 9 Issaquena 168 6 0 0 Itawamba 2952 76 134 23 Jackson 13037 242 240 35 Jasper 2192 47 43 2 Jefferson 644 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1042 32 9 1 Jones 8250 159 219 42 Kemper 945 25 44 9 Lafayette 5951 116 187 55 Lamar 6058 84 54 13 Lauderdale 7080 236 444 100 Lawrence 1255 23 27 2 Leake 2597 73 88 15 Lee 9813 169 222 41 Leflore 3461 124 236 52 Lincoln 3853 107 197 40 Lowndes 6229 144 257 63 Madison 9826 208 368 69 Marion 2643 79 158 24 Marshall 4234 99 64 15 Monroe 4049 131 190 55 Montgomery 1250 41 54 9 Neshoba 3957 175 203 59 Newton 2429 58 87 15 Noxubee 1252 31 35 6 Oktibbeha 4524 97 222 36 Panola 4419 103 104 15 Pearl River 4385 138 188 37 Perry 1246 38 21 8 Pike 3146 101 135 35 Pontotoc 4152 72 86 12 Prentiss 2743 59 99 15 Quitman 785 16 0 0 Rankin 13229 274 392 61 Scott 3073 72 115 18 Sharkey 494 17 43 8 Simpson 2860 84 157 20 Smith 1574 34 66 8 Stone 1774 30 85 14 Sunflower 3272 89 122 20 Tallahatchie 1743 40 50 7 Tate 3201 81 80 19 Tippah 2835 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2212 67 102 27 Tunica 1021 25 18 2 Union 4008 74 131 23 Walthall 1295 43 69 13 Warren 4252 117 170 37 Washington 5264 132 191 39 Wayne 2608 41 69 11 Webster 1133 32 61 12 Wilkinson 638 27 25 5 Winston 2255 80 130 39 Yalobusha 1563 36 82 22 Yazoo 3028 67 140 18 Total 305,417 7,048 10,438 1,972

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.