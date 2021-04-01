271 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 271 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 16 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 305,417 with 7,048 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2429828316
Alcorn29586313020
Amite118339559
Attala21287317536
Benton965254610
Bolivar476012823231
Calhoun162430366
Carroll1205265110
Chickasaw2034576015
Choctaw7231610
Claiborne101130459
Clarke17567512331
Clay181854385
Coahoma28847612912
Copiah2908628311
Covington25338013639
De Soto2055524811324
Forrest748914522651
Franklin80723404
George236846597
Greene129333526
Grenada25298015532
Hancock3682846914
Harrison1738229948568
Hinds19700404805131
Holmes18537110420
Humphreys94132349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29527613423
Jackson1303724224035
Jasper219247432
Jefferson64428417
Jefferson Davis10423291
Jones825015921942
Kemper94525449
Lafayette595111618755
Lamar6058845413
Lauderdale7080236444100
Lawrence125523272
Leake2597738815
Lee981316922241
Leflore346112423652
Lincoln385310719740
Lowndes622914425763
Madison982620836869
Marion26437915824
Marshall4234996415
Monroe404913119055
Montgomery125041549
Neshoba395717520359
Newton2429588715
Noxubee125231356
Oktibbeha45249722236
Panola441910310415
Pearl River438513818837
Perry124638218
Pike314610113535
Pontotoc4152728612
Prentiss2743599915
Quitman7851600
Rankin1322927439261
Scott30737211518
Sharkey49417438
Simpson28608415720
Smith157434668
Stone1774308514
Sunflower32728912220
Tallahatchie174340507
Tate3201818019
Tippah28356811913
Tishomingo22126710227
Tunica102125182
Union40087413123
Walthall1295436913
Warren425211717037
Washington526413219139
Wayne2608416911
Webster1133326112
Wilkinson63827255
Winston22558013039
Yalobusha1563368222
Yazoo30286714018
Total305,4177,04810,4381,972

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

