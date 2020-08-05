JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae announced his office returned $271,000 in unclaimed property to the Mississippi Division of Medicaid.
Unclaimed property is turned over to the state when banks, credit unions, and even retail stores are unable to find the rightful owner. After five years, financial institutions turn that money over to the state and the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division is charged with finding the owner and returning the money.
LATEST STORIES:
- DIGITAL FIRST: Local Teen uses Painting as an escape during the Pandemic
- Family protests local hospital, says staff wrongfully declared loved one deceased
- Mt. Helm Baptist Church to host free COVID-19 antibody testing
- $271,000 in unclaimed property returned to Mississippi Division of Medicaid
- Porn plays over Florida bond hearing for teen accused in celebrity Twitter hack