

$271,000 in unclaimed property returned to Mississippi Division of Medicaid

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae announced his office returned $271,000 in unclaimed property to the Mississippi Division of Medicaid.

Unclaimed property is turned over to the state when banks, credit unions, and even retail stores are unable to find the rightful owner. After five years, financial institutions turn that money over to the state and the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division is charged with finding the owner and returning the money.

