290 new coronavirus cases, four additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 290 new coronavirus cases. Four additional deaths have been reported in Mississippi.

The state’s total number of cases is 305,991, along with 7,055 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2434828316
Alcorn29646313020
Amite118639559
Attala21297317536
Benton967254610
Bolivar476512823231
Calhoun162730366
Carroll1205265110
Chickasaw2045576015
Choctaw7251610
Claiborne101230459
Clarke17597512331
Clay182054385
Coahoma28877612912
Copiah2916628311
Covington25358013639
De Soto2061724811324
Forrest750014522751
Franklin81023404
George236846597
Greene129333526
Grenada25348015532
Hancock3699846914
Harrison1741529948568
Hinds19753404805131
Holmes18567110420
Humphreys94232349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29587613423
Jackson1305024224035
Jasper219547432
Jefferson64528417
Jefferson Davis10443291
Jones826615922042
Kemper94925449
Lafayette596911618755
Lamar6072845413
Lauderdale7120236443100
Lawrence125823272
Leake2603738815
Lee982316922241
Leflore346412423652
Lincoln386110719740
Lowndes623314425663
Madison984820936869
Marion26487915824
Marshall42461006415
Monroe405113119055
Montgomery125041549
Neshoba396617520359
Newton2436588715
Noxubee125231356
Oktibbeha45349722236
Panola442710310415
Pearl River439213918837
Perry124638218
Pike315110213535
Pontotoc4157728612
Prentiss2746599915
Quitman7851600
Rankin1325327439261
Scott30807211518
Sharkey49417438
Simpson28658415720
Smith157534668
Stone1774308514
Sunflower32768912220
Tallahatchie174640507
Tate3203818019
Tippah28366811913
Tishomingo22156710227
Tunica102225182
Union40127413123
Walthall1296436913
Warren426411817037
Washington526413219139
Wayne2610416911
Webster1134326112
Wilkinson64027255
Winston22558113039
Yalobusha1570368222
Yazoo30316814018
Total305,9917,05510,4381,972

