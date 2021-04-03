290 new coronavirus cases, four additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 290 new coronavirus cases. Four additional deaths have been reported in Mississippi.

The state’s total number of cases is 305,991, along with 7,055 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.