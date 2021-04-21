2nd arrest made in shooting death of man in U-Haul truck

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced a second suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man in a U-Haul truck earlier this month.

Desmond Lindsey, 20, has been charged with murder in the death of Thomas Bradley, 45. Lindsey was arrested with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

On Tuesday, police announced Mark Trotter, 33, had also been charged with murder in connection to the case.

Investigators said Bradley was shot and killed while driving a U-Haul truck, which crashed into a home.