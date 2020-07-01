2nd body recovered from Eagle Lake

Breaking News
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Vicksburg Daily News, authorities recovered a second body at Eagle Lake. A man’s body was recovered from the lake on Tuesday after a couple in a pontoon boat disappeared earlier in the week.

The victims have been identified as James and Debra Reno of Raymond.

The couple were last heard from Monday afternoon. When family members could not reach them on Tuesday, they called law enforcement.

