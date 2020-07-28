2nd human case of West Nile Virus reported in Mississippi for 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported the second human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) for 2020. The case was reported in Lee County.

This case brings the state total to two in Mississippi, so far this year. A case was reported in Claiborne County in June. In 2019, Mississippi had a total of 15 WNV cases and no deaths.

Peak WNV season in Mississippi is July through September.

Symptoms of WNV infection are often mild and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes. In a small number of cases, infection can result in encephalitis or meningitis, which can lead to paralysis, coma and possibly death.

MSDH suggests the following precautions to protect yourself and your family from mosquito-borne illnesses:

Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient such as DEET while you are outdoors.

Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.

Wear loose, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.

Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.

