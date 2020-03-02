2nd inmate who died in Parchman hospital identified

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The second inmate who died last week in the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman has been identified.

Paul Joseph Capps, 70, was convicted of statutory rape in Lowndes County and had been in prison since May 29, 2008. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Capps died on Thursday, but the release of his identity was pending family notification. No foul play is suspected in his death. An autopsy will determine the cause and the manner.

The other inmate who died was identified over the weekend.