2nd suspect arrested in connection to woman’s death on Pickwick Ct.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department said 22-year-old Davarius Rucker turned himself in to investigators.

He is charged with capital murder in the death of 44-year-old Monique Thompson. Police said Thompson was killed at Carrington Town Homes on 81 Pickwick Court around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to JPD, Rucker and 20-year-old Mikael Johnson entered the apartment and shot Thompson multiple times. They both fled from the scene.

Davarius Rucker

Mikael Johnson

Officers said Thompson is the mother of a woman who was recently involved in a domestic related incident with Rucker.

Johnson is also in custody.