$3.6M in FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter Programs funding for Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith provided information regarding the award of $3.6 million in FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter Program funding for Mississippi.

Below is the FEMA advisory with county funding breakouts:

Mississippi will receive $3.6 million from FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to assist nonprofits that are helping residents who are experiencing hunger and homelessness. The money allocated to Mississippi combines the EFSP’s annual funding with funds designated for food and shelter support under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Mississippi jurisdictions will receive $135,189 for FY 2019 and $2,214,864 from the CARES Act. A local EFSP board is responsible for awarding the grant funds to local social service organizations, both nonprofit and governmental, that can best address the identified needs of the community. “This funding supports local organizations helping Mississippi’s hungry and homeless during the coronavirus pandemic and other disasters,” said FEMA Regional Administrator Gracia Szczech. “It can supplement programs offering meals, groceries or food boxes, residential shelters, rent payments or utilities. With the FY 2019 and CARES Act funding, and the FY 2020 funding of $125 million that will be allocated to jurisdictions later this year, the total aid disbursed in the EFSP’s 38-year history will be more than $5 billion. FEMA

Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program

Mississippi