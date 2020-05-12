$3.6M in FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter Programs funding for Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith provided information regarding the award of $3.6 million in FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter Program funding for Mississippi.
Below is the FEMA advisory with county funding breakouts:
Mississippi will receive $3.6 million from FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to assist nonprofits that are helping residents who are experiencing hunger and homelessness. The money allocated to Mississippi combines the EFSP’s annual funding with funds designated for food and shelter support under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Mississippi jurisdictions will receive $135,189 for FY 2019 and $2,214,864 from the CARES Act. A local EFSP board is responsible for awarding the grant funds to local social service organizations, both nonprofit and governmental, that can best address the identified needs of the community.
“This funding supports local organizations helping Mississippi’s hungry and homeless during the coronavirus pandemic and other disasters,” said FEMA Regional Administrator Gracia Szczech. “It can supplement programs offering meals, groceries or food boxes, residential shelters, rent payments or utilities.
With the FY 2019 and CARES Act funding, and the FY 2020 funding of $125 million that will be allocated to jurisdictions later this year, the total aid disbursed in the EFSP’s 38-year history will be more than $5 billion.FEMA
Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program
Mississippi
|Jurisdictions
|FY2019 Allocation
|FY2020 Care Allocation
|Hattiesburg/Forrest, Lamar Counties
|$62,107
|$88,547
|Jackson/Hinds, Madison, Rankin Counties
|$164,483
|$234,506
|Adams County
|$16,384
|$23,358
|Alcorn County
|$15,945
|$22,733
|Amite County
|$6,478
|$9,236
|Attala County
|$9,174
|$13,079
|Bolivar County
|$18,432
|$26,278
|Calhoun County
|$6,520
|$9,296
|Chickasaw County
|$8,066
|$11,500
|Claiborne County
|$6,729
|$9,594
|Clarke County
|$7,878
|$11,232
|Clay County
|$12,497
|$17,817
|Coahoma County
|$13,374
|$19,068
|Copiah County
|$15,004
|$21,392
|Covington County
|$8,359
|$11,917
|De Soto County
|$82,022
|$116,940
|George County
|$13,521
|$19,277
|Greene County
|$7,189
|$10,249
|Grenada County
|$10,052
|$14,331
|Hancock County
|$21,503
|$30,658
|Harrison County
|$91,865
|$130,973
|Holmes County
|$11,995
|$17,102
|Itawamba County
|$10,449
|$14,897
|Jackson County
|$72,054
|$102,729
|Jasper County
|$9,090
|$12,960
|Jefferson County
|$6,583
|$9,385
|Jones County
|$29,047
|$41,413
|Lafayette County
|$26,561
|$37,868
|Lauderdale County
|$34,606
|$49,338
|Lawrence County
|$6,416
|$9,147
|Leake County
|$9,153
|$13,050
|Lee County
|$37,574
|$53,569
|Leflore County
|$15,527
|$22,137
|Lincoln County
|$17,094
|$24,371
|Lowndes County
|$28,191
|$40,192
|Marion County
|$11,452
|$16,327
|Marshall County
|$17,303
|$24,669
|Monroe County
|$17,825
|$25,414
|Neshoba County
|$12,831
|$18,293
|Newton County
|$10,010
|$14,271
|Oktibbeha County
|$26,686
|$38,047
|Panola County
|$17,010
|$24,252
|Pearl River County
|$25,223
|$35,961
|Pike County
|$19,435
|$27,708
|Pontotoc County
|$13,353
|$19,038
|Prentiss County
|$11,661
|$16,625
|Rankin County
|$62,086
|$88,517
|Scott County
|$12,037
|$17,161
|Simpson County
|$11,598
|$16,536
|Smith County
|$7,398
|$10,547
|Stone County
|$8,902
|$12,692
|Sunflower County
|$14,461
|$20,617
|Tallahatchie County
|$6,436
|$9,176
|Tate County
|$14,357
|$20,468
|Tippah County
|$9,884
|$14,092
|Tishomingo County
|$9,571
|$13,646
|Union County
|$12,497
|$17,817
|Walthall County
|$7,481
|$10,666
|Warren County
|$24,659
|$35,157
|Washington County
|$26,686
|$38,047
|Wayne County
|$9,738
|$13,884
|Winston County
|$9,278
|$13,228
|Yazoo County
|$12,246
|$17,459
|State Set-Aside Committee, MS
|$41,163
|$284,410
|MISSISSIPPI Total
|$1,395,189
|$2,214,864