$3.6M in FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter Programs funding for Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith provided information regarding the award of $3.6 million in FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter Program funding for Mississippi.

Below is the FEMA advisory with county funding breakouts:

Mississippi will receive $3.6 million from FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to assist nonprofits that are helping residents who are experiencing hunger and homelessness.  The money allocated to Mississippi combines the EFSP’s annual funding with funds designated for food and shelter support under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Mississippi jurisdictions will receive $135,189 for FY 2019 and $2,214,864 from the CARES Act. A local EFSP board is responsible for awarding the grant funds to local social service organizations, both nonprofit and governmental, that can best address the identified needs of the community.

“This funding supports local organizations helping Mississippi’s hungry and homeless during the coronavirus pandemic and other disasters,” said FEMA Regional Administrator Gracia Szczech. “It can supplement programs offering meals, groceries or food boxes, residential shelters, rent payments or utilities.

With the FY 2019 and CARES Act funding, and the FY 2020 funding of $125 million that will be allocated to jurisdictions later this year, the total aid disbursed in the EFSP’s 38-year history will be more than $5 billion.

FEMA

Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program

Mississippi

JurisdictionsFY2019 AllocationFY2020 Care Allocation
Hattiesburg/Forrest, Lamar Counties$62,107$88,547
Jackson/Hinds, Madison, Rankin Counties$164,483$234,506
Adams County$16,384$23,358
Alcorn County$15,945$22,733
Amite County$6,478$9,236
Attala County$9,174$13,079
Bolivar County$18,432$26,278
Calhoun County$6,520$9,296
Chickasaw County$8,066$11,500
Claiborne County$6,729$9,594
Clarke County$7,878$11,232
Clay County$12,497$17,817
Coahoma County$13,374$19,068
Copiah County$15,004$21,392
Covington County$8,359$11,917
De Soto County$82,022$116,940
George County$13,521$19,277
Greene County$7,189$10,249
Grenada County$10,052$14,331
Hancock County$21,503$30,658
Harrison County$91,865$130,973
Holmes County$11,995$17,102
Itawamba County$10,449$14,897
Jackson County$72,054$102,729
Jasper County$9,090$12,960
Jefferson County$6,583$9,385
Jones County$29,047$41,413
Lafayette County$26,561$37,868
Lauderdale County$34,606$49,338
Lawrence County$6,416$9,147
Leake County$9,153$13,050
Lee County$37,574$53,569
Leflore County$15,527$22,137
Lincoln County$17,094$24,371
Lowndes County$28,191$40,192
Marion County$11,452$16,327
Marshall County$17,303$24,669
Monroe County$17,825$25,414
Neshoba County$12,831$18,293
Newton County$10,010$14,271
Oktibbeha County$26,686$38,047
Panola County$17,010$24,252
Pearl River County$25,223$35,961
Pike County$19,435$27,708
Pontotoc County$13,353$19,038
Prentiss County$11,661$16,625
Rankin County$62,086$88,517
Scott County$12,037$17,161
Simpson County$11,598$16,536
Smith County$7,398$10,547
Stone County$8,902$12,692
Sunflower County$14,461$20,617
Tallahatchie County$6,436$9,176
Tate County$14,357$20,468
Tippah County$9,884$14,092
Tishomingo County$9,571$13,646
Union County$12,497$17,817
Walthall County$7,481$10,666
Warren County$24,659$35,157
Washington County$26,686$38,047
Wayne County$9,738$13,884
Winston County$9,278$13,228
Yazoo County$12,246$17,459
State Set-Aside Committee, MS$41,163$284,410
 MISSISSIPPI Total $1,395,189 $2,214,864

