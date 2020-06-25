3 additional counties eligible for federal public assistance

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves’s request for federal public assistance for FEMA disaster 4538 has been approved. Marion, Issaquena, and Sharkey counties are now eligible for public assistance following the February 10-18, 2020 Pearl River flood event and severe weather.

According to MEMA, the following counties are a part of the disaster declaration: Attala, Carroll, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Leflore, Warren, Wilkinson, and Yazoo.

The purpose of the Public Assistance (PA) Grant Program is to support communities’ recovery from major disasters by providing them with grant assistance for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures, and restoring public infrastructure. Local governments, states, tribes, territories and certain private nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply.

