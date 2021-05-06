3 arrested, 1 wanted for deadly shooting at M-Bar

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies arrested three men and are working to find a fourth suspect after a deadly nightclub shooting in Jackson. The shooting happened at the M-Bar Club on March 21, 2021.

Deputies arrested 24-year-old Johnnie Donaldson on May 5 and 21-year-old Fredrius Wash on May 6 in connection to the shooting death of 30-year-old Christopher Moncure. Donaldson and Wash have both been charged with one count of murder.

Investigators previously arrested 26-year-old Deantay Duffie in connection to the case. Duffie was arrested on April 29 at an undisclosed location. He was charged with murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Johnnie Donaldson

Fredrius Wash

Robert Caston

Deantay Duffie

According to deputies, 22-year-old Robert Caston is wanted in connection to the case. He faces a murder charge.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355 -TIPS(8477).