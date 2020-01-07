3 arrested after drug bust in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three men were arrested by a Hinds County deputy during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.

The traffic stop happened on I-20 westbound near Springridge Road.

According to investigators, a deputy pulled over a 2012 gray Nissan Maxima, which was occupied by one driver and two passengers. During the traffic stop, the deputy recovered a small amount of marijuana and a small amount of methamphetamine. The deputy also discovered $38,000 in a hidden compartment near the trunk of the vehicle.

39-year-old Monet Diego of California, 39-year-old Salvador Fernandez of California, and 40-year-old Eddie Bell of Georgia were each charged with possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine. They were booked into the Hinds County Detention Center.

Deputies seized the cash and the vehicle.