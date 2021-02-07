3 arrested following police chase in stolen vehicle in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Three juveniles are in custody after stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase in Vicksburg on Saturday.

Officers responded to the area of Demby Drive just before 3:00 p.m. regarding reports that a stolen vehicle was in the area. The vehicle, a 2007 GMC Yukon, had been reported stolen from a Jackson Street address Thursday, February 4.

According to Vicksburg police, the vehicle was located on Belva Drive and fled when an officer attempted to pull it over. The Yukon collided with a parked vehicle and the three juvenile occupants jumped out and fled on foot. The driver was arrested at the scene.

Officers of the Vicksburg Police Department and deputies of the Warren County Sheriff’s Department participated in a search of the wooded area south of Belva Drive for over two hours. Both additional suspects were taken into custody at their residence by 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

All three juveniles were transported to the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center.