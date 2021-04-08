3 arrested for meth possession in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities arrested a man and two women after a narcotics bust in Scott County on Wednesday, April 7. The bust happened on Highway 80 East near Lake.

Scott County Narcotics agents and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) agents seized methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana and $14,500 in cash.

Rolando Esquba

Jamie Winters

Joany Strickland

Courtesy: Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office

Rolando Esquba and Jamie Winters were both charged with possession of methamphetamine. Joany Strickland was charged with one count of sale of methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine.