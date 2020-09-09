3 arrested for multiple burglaries in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested two 18-year-old men and a juvenile for allegedly stealing a firearm.

Investigators said deputies responded to Henry Cannon Road in Braxton on September 7. The caller stated he was trying to sell a firearm at the location. When the two suspects arrived, they were in a red sedan with a paper license plate.

The victim said he went to go get ammo so the two could test-fire the gun, but they fled the scene with the weapon.

On September 9, deputies received reports about auto burglaries around the 500 block of Highway 43 in Pelahatchie. While patrolling the area, they located the red sedan with the paper license plate.

A search warrant was executed for the car and the home where it was parked. Deputies said they recovered the stolen firearm, along with multiple items that were reported stolen from the nearby auto burglaries.

Investigators arrested Kenneth Cooley and Cameron Kennedy. Thy were taken to the Rankin County Jail. A juvenile male was also taken into custody and transported to the Rankin County Juvenile Detention Center.

LATEST STORIES: