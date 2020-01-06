3 Arrested for “Taking Away a Motor Vehicle”

BILOXI, Miss. – On January 3, the Biloxi Police Department arrested 45 year old David Ray Kagle, 42 year old Rose Lynn Farra and 44 year old Lisha Renee Thomas on a charge of taking away a motor vehicle. The arrest was the result of an alleged auto theft that occurred that same day in the 13000 block of Lorraine Rd. The vehicle was located in Jackson County within an hour of its reported theft. Witness interviews and evidence obtained during the investigation of this incident led to the arrest of Kagle, Rose and Thomas.

All three subjects were transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where they were held on a bond of $25,000.00 each set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain. Kagle was also booked in on a warrant issued by the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a probation violation.