3 charged with capital murder in death of teen

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested three suspects in connection to the death of a teen.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 100 block of Truman Place.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Trevian Mabry, 20-year-old Rasheem Monroe and 21-year-old Lecray Collier were sitting in a vehicle with the unidentified teen.

Witnesses said Monroe showed a handgun and tried to rob Mabry of some narcotics. Shots were fired inside the vehicle, and the unidentified teen was killed.

Police said Mabry, Monroe and Collier have been charged with capital murder in the case. This is an ongoing investigation.

