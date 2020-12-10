3 Clinton students test positive for coronavirus

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three students have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Clinton Public School District, according to district leaders.

Two students at Clinton High School and one student at Sumner Hill Junior High School make up the three reported cases. School administrators have completed contact tracing and have contacted the parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

These three cases bring CPSD’s total positive cases to 86 since the start of school on August 13.

The Clinton Public School District said it will continue to follow health and safety guidelines provided by the Centers of Disease Control and MSDH.

