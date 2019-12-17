3 dead in Montana casino shooting, suspect killed by police

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) – An overnight shooting at a Montana casino has left three people dead and another person injured.

The suspect was tracked down and killed by police in the city of Great Falls . Authorities say the shooting at the Emerald City Casino in Great Falls happened about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police found the bodies of three victims inside the casino.

A police statement says the suspect was located by police in another part of the city and was fatally shot by officers at about 5:45 a.m.

The injured person is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

An elementary school near where police killed the suspect canceled classes.