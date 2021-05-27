3 deadly accidents in less than a week on Northside Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Since Saturday, May 22nd, 4 people have been killed in vehicle accidents all on Northside Drive.

At the corner of Northside drive and Beasley Ave. near Watkins Elementary, 28-year-old Natasha Perkins was killed. Thursday, her family held a balloon release in her honor and her mother, Keisha Perkins spoke about drivers driving on this road.

“People just need to slow down and watch out. Even though someone is in front of you, slow down. Look everywhere you’re going. Stop at the lights. Stop at the stop signs,” said Perkins.

Wednesday, 3 others were killed on this same road in 2 separate crashes.

The first involved 4 cars, killing 90-year-old Susie Mason and 62-year-old James Burton.

The second involved a car and a motorcycle, killing the motorcyclist whose name hasn’t been released.

Keisha Perkins says to see these accidents occur near the area her daughter was killed took her back to that moment she found out her daughter was gone.

She says Jackson Police hasn’t given her any information on this investigation. She has called downtown and asked for a police report and she says they told her they cannot give her one.

Perkins doesn’t feel justice has been served because from her understanding, the other driver is free and isn’t facing any charges.

We have reached out to JPD for an update on this accident but have yet to receive any feedback.