3 Doors Down to perform in concert at Brandon Amphitheater

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – 3 Doors Down will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of their debut album “The Better Life” by performing live at the Brandon Amphitheater on Thursday, September 23.

Tickets for The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour dates will go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10:00 a.m. On select shows, 3 Doors Down will be offering special 20th anniversary VIP packages. All VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, June 2, at 10am local time.

Special guests Seether will also join the tour as direct support on select dates throughout the summer.

More information can be found online here.