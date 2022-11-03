HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)-Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of West 5th Street just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 2.

When officers arrived on the scene, a total of 5 people were injured during the shooting from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem confirmed two people were pronounced dead. They have been identified Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48 and Sherry Strickland, 57.

Police said 3 other people are still being hospitalized and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the investigation, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro CrimeStoppers at (601) 582-STOP.