3 killed in Flowood crash, police say

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people are dead after a crash in Flowood early Saturday morning.

According to Flowood police, an officer was attempting to stop a vehicle for careless driving on Lakeland Drive near Lakeland Commons, but the driver ran from the officer by turning into a nearby mall.

The officer stopped following the driver after they entered back onto Lakeland Drive going the wrong way. Later, the officer noticed the same driver was involved in an accident with an oncoming vehicle.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found three people dead. Their identities will not be released until family members are notified, according to police.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle was taken to a local hospital.

Flowood Police and the Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.