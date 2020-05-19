Breaking News
3 plead guilty to aiding man charged in officer’s killing

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – Three men have pleaded guilty for their roles in helping the man who’s charged with capital murder in the 2019 shooting death of a police officer in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Joshua Michael Kovach and Wanya Toquest Atkinson pleaded guilty Tuesday to accessory after the fact to capital murder.

Dalenetez Latavian Brice pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution.

They were charged with helping 20-year-old Darian Atkinson, who’s awaiting trial on a capital murder charge.

Biloxi police officer Robert “Mack” McKeithen was shot to death in an ambush-style attack outside a police station on May 5, 2019. The longtime officer was 57.

