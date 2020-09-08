3 teachers, 2 students test positive for COVID-19 in Clinton

Update: In a previous news release, the Clinton Public School District identified Clinton Park and Lovett as the schools where students who tested positive attended school. Lovett does not have a positive case. Instead, Clinton Junior High School has a positive case. The correction has been made in the following article.

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District is reporting three teachers and two students in the district have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to district leaders, one teacher at Clinton’s Career and Technical Education Center and two teachers at Sumner Hill make up the reported positive cases.

Because Clinton’s secondary teachers have been instructing since August 17, no students were exposed or found to be in close contact with the positive cases and have not been forced to go into a 14-day quarantine.

One student at Clinton Park and one student at Clinton Junior High School reported testing positive for COVID-19. After contact tracing was completed, no other students or teachers have been required to quarantine for 14 days.

Click here for more information.

LATEST STORIES: