3 teens arrested for armed robbery, auto theft in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested three teenagers in connection to an armed robbery. The teens are accused of robbing two women in the 600 block of W. Porter Street. Police said they took a vehicle.

According to investigators, the teens used the vehicle to rob a third woman in the 800 block of N. Jefferson Street.

Officers located the vehicle a short time later, with assistance from the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The suspects, 15-year-old Devon O’Neal, 15-year-old Jamarion Young and 14-year-old Calvin Berry were arrested after abandoning the vehicle on Monday, September 14.

The suspects have been charged with three counts of armed robbery and one count of auto theft.

