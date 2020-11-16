3 Vicksburg police officers test positive for coronavirus

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Vicksburg Police Department, three members of the Criminal Investigation Division have tested positive for the coronavirus. Chief Milton Moore was notified about the cases on Monday, November 16.

According to the department, all three officers were tested on Monday and will remain in quarantine for up to 14 days.

Officials said the public should wear masks when conducting business at the police station.

