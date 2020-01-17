3 Yazoo County prison guards charged with sexual battery

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department said three prison guards were charged with sexual battery.

The alleged incidents, involving two female inmates, happened on December 19 and 20, 2019. Investigators said a family member of an inmate notified the sheriff’s department about their family member being sexually assaulted at the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility.

The guards appeared before a judge on Friday. One was charged with three counts of sexual battery, and the other two were charged with one count each of sexual battery. All three guards received bond.

At this time, the names of the guards have not been released.