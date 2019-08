RANKIN COUNTY, Miss.(WJTV) – Southern Pine Electric is working a power outage throughout parts of Rankin County.

The company posted to Twitter more than 3,000 customers are without power and they’re working to quickly restore service.

We currently have over 3000 members without power. We are working to get the situation resolved as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience. — Southern Pine (@MySouthernPine) August 17, 2019

A spokesperson with Southern Pines says there’s an issue with a sub-station, and crews are working quickly and as safely as they can.

At this time, no time frame of restoration is available.