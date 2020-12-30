3,023 new coronavirus cases, 29 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 3,023 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 29 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 213,055 with 4,747 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-seven deaths occurred between December 22 and December 29 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Attala
|2
|Desoto
|2
|Forrest
|1
|George
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Jones
|1
|Lafayette
|3
|Leake
|1
|Lee
|1
|Lincoln
|2
|Lowndes
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Pike
|2
|Sunflower
|2
2 COVID-19 related deaths occurred on December 24, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Neshoba
|1
|Warren
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1794
|58
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2162
|40
|120
|18
|Amite
|849
|22
|54
|7
|Attala
|1709
|46
|166
|30
|Benton
|664
|21
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|3373
|95
|223
|30
|Calhoun
|1148
|16
|25
|4
|Carroll
|924
|18
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|1582
|37
|49
|15
|Choctaw
|506
|10
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|701
|20
|43
|9
|Clarke
|1186
|58
|108
|28
|Clay
|1311
|30
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1941
|52
|127
|11
|Copiah
|2163
|45
|73
|9
|Covington
|1823
|67
|133
|39
|De Soto
|14512
|137
|107
|20
|Forrest
|5174
|98
|214
|42
|Franklin
|578
|8
|40
|1
|George
|1727
|35
|48
|7
|Greene
|980
|25
|52
|6
|Grenada
|1949
|62
|146
|31
|Hancock
|1981
|54
|70
|14
|Harrison
|10550
|156
|470
|56
|Hinds
|13807
|263
|686
|100
|Holmes
|1577
|65
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|712
|22
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|151
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2259
|51
|123
|22
|Jackson
|8717
|156
|215
|26
|Jasper
|1405
|25
|34
|1
|Jefferson
|465
|14
|21
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|758
|24
|8
|1
|Jones
|5163
|97
|206
|39
|Kemper
|652
|19
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|4224
|81
|184
|48
|Lamar
|4037
|60
|47
|13
|Lauderdale
|4875
|171
|376
|88
|Lawrence
|916
|16
|27
|2
|Leake
|2016
|51
|81
|9
|Lee
|7566
|118
|206
|40
|Leflore
|2589
|100
|220
|48
|Lincoln
|2499
|79
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|4311
|92
|198
|41
|Madison
|7079
|132
|315
|58
|Marion
|1735
|63
|152
|21
|Marshall
|2879
|63
|62
|15
|Monroe
|2947
|89
|179
|53
|Montgomery
|972
|31
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|2991
|140
|191
|55
|Newton
|1598
|33
|83
|11
|Noxubee
|923
|20
|29
|4
|Oktibbeha
|3360
|73
|205
|34
|Panola
|3144
|70
|103
|13
|Pearl River
|2536
|80
|147
|30
|Perry
|865
|30
|20
|7
|Pike
|2200
|70
|108
|31
|Pontotoc
|3133
|41
|21
|3
|Prentiss
|2065
|42
|99
|15
|Quitman
|595
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|8671
|163
|320
|46
|Scott
|2111
|40
|37
|4
|Sharkey
|386
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2016
|62
|152
|19
|Smith
|1010
|20
|55
|8
|Stone
|1144
|18
|64
|9
|Sunflower
|2387
|61
|90
|15
|Tallahatchie
|1219
|31
|43
|7
|Tate
|2368
|56
|79
|19
|Tippah
|1968
|40
|78
|5
|Tishomingo
|1562
|52
|101
|26
|Tunica
|751
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|2739
|41
|106
|16
|Walthall
|984
|34
|67
|13
|Warren
|2692
|78 *
|163
|37
|Washington
|4231
|116
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1652
|27
|68
|11
|Webster
|736
|18
|57
|11
|Wilkinson
|527
|23
|24
|5
|Winston
|1825
|48
|105
|28
|Yalobusha
|985
|31
|81
|22
|Yazoo
|2083
|50
|138
|17
|Total
|213,055
|4,747
|9,271
|1,694
* Note: A death previously reported in Warren was incorrect, and has been removed.
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
