3,023 new coronavirus cases, 29 additional deaths in Mississippi

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 3,023 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 29 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 213,055 with 4,747 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-seven deaths occurred between December 22 and December 29 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Attala2
Desoto2
Forrest1
George1
Harrison1
Hinds1
Jefferson1
Jones1
Lafayette3
Leake1
Lee1
Lincoln2
Lowndes3
Madison1
Marion1
Monroe1
Pike2
Sunflower2

2 COVID-19 related deaths occurred on December 24, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Neshoba1
Warren1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1794587215
Alcorn21624012018
Amite84922547
Attala17094616630
Benton664214510
Bolivar33739522330
Calhoun114816254
Carroll92418469
Chickasaw1582374915
Choctaw5061010
Claiborne70120439
Clarke11865810828
Clay131130203
Coahoma19415212711
Copiah216345739
Covington18236713339
De Soto1451213710720
Forrest51749821442
Franklin5788401
George172735487
Greene98025526
Grenada19496214631
Hancock1981547014
Harrison1055015647056
Hinds13807263686100
Holmes15776510320
Humphreys71222338
Issaquena151400
Itawamba22595112322
Jackson871715621526
Jasper140525341
Jefferson46514213
Jefferson Davis7582481
Jones51639720639
Kemper65219449
Lafayette42248118448
Lamar4037604713
Lauderdale487517137688
Lawrence91616272
Leake201651819
Lee756611820640
Leflore258910022048
Lincoln24997916636
Lowndes43119219841
Madison707913231558
Marion17356315221
Marshall2879636215
Monroe29478917953
Montgomery97231549
Neshoba299114019155
Newton1598338311
Noxubee92320294
Oktibbeha33607320534
Panola31447010313
Pearl River25368014730
Perry86530207
Pike22007010831
Pontotoc313341213
Prentiss2065429915
Quitman595700
Rankin867116332046
Scott211140374
Sharkey38617438
Simpson20166215219
Smith101020558
Stone114418649
Sunflower2387619015
Tallahatchie121931437
Tate2368567919
Tippah196840785
Tishomingo15625210126
Tunica75119152
Union27394110616
Walthall984346713
Warren269278 *16337
Washington423111618739
Wayne1652276811
Webster736185711
Wilkinson52723245
Winston18254810528
Yalobusha985318122
Yazoo20835013817
Total213,0554,7479,2711,694

* Note: A death previously reported in Warren was incorrect, and has been removed.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

