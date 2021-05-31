306 new coronavirus cases, six additional deaths in Mississippi

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 306 new cases of the coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 317,713 with 7,316 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams299882
Alcorn318971
Amite125142
Attala214673
Benton102025
Bolivar4814133
Calhoun173232
Carroll122330
Chickasaw209559
Choctaw78818
Claiborne102830
Clarke178980
Clay186154
Coahoma297681
Copiah298966
Covington264781
De Soto22129263
Forrest7779153
Franklin84623
George250848
Greene131233
Grenada263587
Hancock383787
Harrison18184314
Hinds20505418
Holmes189674
Humphreys97233
Issaquena1696
Itawamba304377
Jackson13564248
Jasper221548
Jefferson66128
Jefferson Davis107333
Jones8422165
Kemper96328
Lafayette6258119
Lamar628688
Lauderdale7235241
Lawrence130624
Leake270674
Lee10024175
Leflore3507125
Lincoln3996111
Lowndes6446149
Madison10186224
Marion270880
Marshall4559105
Monroe4142135
Montgomery128343
Neshoba4051178
Newton247862
Noxubee127834
Oktibbeha465198
Panola4631109
Pearl River4559146
Perry126538
Pike3353107
Pontotoc423273
Prentiss282260
Quitman81716
Rankin13793281
Scott318374
Sharkey50617
Simpson297389
Smith163634
Stone185033
Sunflower338391
Tallahatchie179641
Tate340485
Tippah290268
Tishomingo229967
Tunica107626
Union414476
Walthall134946
Warren4427122
Washington5393135
Wayne264242
Webster115032
Wilkinson68431
Winston229281
Yalobusha166638
Yazoo312770
Total317,7137,316

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories