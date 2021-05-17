316 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 316 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths. The cases were reported between Friday, May 14 and Sunday, May 16.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 315,026 with 7,257 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams288682
Alcorn313670
Amite123142
Attala214473
Benton100125
Bolivar4804132
Calhoun170932
Carroll121929
Chickasaw208457
Choctaw76418
Claiborne102530
Clarke178180
Clay185654
Coahoma295979
Copiah297865
Covington260381
De Soto21684260
Forrest7701152
Franklin83923
George249448
Greene130633
Grenada261987
Hancock380287
Harrison17973309
Hinds20385416
Holmes189174
Humphreys96733
Issaquena1686
Itawamba300877
Jackson13456246
Jasper221148
Jefferson65728
Jefferson Davis107233
Jones8388163
Kemper95828
Lafayette6210119
Lamar624686
Lauderdale7198240
Lawrence129324
Leake268673
Lee9988174
Leflore3500125
Lincoln3972110
Lowndes6411148
Madison10130217
Marion269680
Marshall4454103
Monroe4120133
Montgomery127242
Neshoba4033176
Newton246963
Noxubee126734
Oktibbeha463298
Panola4601107
Pearl River4524146
Perry126338
Pike3330105
Pontotoc421172
Prentiss280360
Quitman81116
Rankin13650278
Scott316773
Sharkey50217
Simpson295388
Smith162734
Stone183033
Sunflower336490
Tallahatchie179041
Tate335484
Tippah289068
Tishomingo227567
Tunica105726
Union411276
Walthall134345
Warren4397121
Washington5342134
Wayne262941
Webster114532
Wilkinson67631
Winston227881
Yalobusha164838
Yazoo311870
Total315,0267,257

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

