31st Southern Heritage Classic canceled due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WJTV)-– The 31st Southern Heritage Classic (SHC) has been canceled.

The decision to cancel all events was made after SHC’s management reviewed a copy of the Shelby County Health Department’s Health Directive No. 6 detailing emergency management relief efforts put in place to address COVID-19, specifically those regarding recreational or athletic activities.

On average, over 75,000 people attend the SHC annually and individual events such as the tailgate in Tiger Lane, the football game between Jackson State University and Tennessee State University, the parade in Orange Mound, and others draw massive crowds which have the potential to increase the spread of the novel coronavirus.

After careful consideration, all Southern Heritage Classic events that were scheduled for September 10 – 12, 2020 will no longer be held.

Those who have purchased tickets for the football game can receive refunds at the point of purchase.

“I know this is a great disappointment to many who consider the SHC one of the major highlights of the year. The health and safety of our attendees along with that of our staff, sponsors, and others is a top priority. I encourage everyone to keep practicing recommended safety and social distancing measures so that we can return to our usual activities as soon as possible,” said Fred Jones, Founder of the Southern Heritage Classic.

Jackson State University released the following statement regarding the cancelation.

“Although we are saddened that the 2020 Southern Heritage Classic has been canceled, we remain enthusiastic about the future of the event. We are preparing for the 2020 season and are excited about the schedule we have in place.”

For more information, contact the Southern Heritage Classic Headquarters at (901) 398-6655, 1-800-332-1991, or smc@smcentertainment.net.

