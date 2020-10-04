321 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 321 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Two additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 100,488 with 3,013 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. October 3. One death occurred on October 2nd in the county below.

CountyTotal
Desoto1

1 COVID-19 related death occurred September 3rd, identified from a death certificate report.

CountyTotal
Warren1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams96739
Alcorn86011
Amite35510
Attala69125
Benton2483
Bolivar190271
Calhoun54512
Carroll33212
Chickasaw71824
Choctaw1896
Claiborne47716
Clarke62548
Clay61120
Coahoma118931
Copiah124233
Covington84525
De Soto581170
Forrest265075
Franklin2043
George82014
Greene40517
Grenada112336
Hancock62222
Harrison407776
Hinds7289163
Holmes111160
Humphreys38215
Issaquena1063
Itawamba91724
Jackson373970
Jasper60115
Jefferson24610
Jefferson Davis35011
Jones258381
Kemper29415
Lafayette226641
Lamar186937
Lauderdale2123127
Lawrence44314
Leake98038
Lee304073
Leflore146382
Lincoln115053
Lowndes164458
Madison338990
Marion88740
Marshall112822
Monroe128770
Montgomery49021
Neshoba1646106
Newton80025
Noxubee57116
Oktibbeha185053
Panola154631
Pearl River95254
Perry44121
Pike126054
Pontotoc132817
Prentiss89619
Quitman3985
Rankin344680
Scott118427
Sharkey26814
Simpson108547
Smith55315
Stone38913
Sunflower151447
Tallahatchie78824
Tate104138
Tippah73618
Tishomingo72439
Tunica50515
Union104624
Walthall60626
Warren142951
Washington231784
Wayne92921
Webster34713
Wilkinson30918
Winston76319
Yalobusha45314
Yazoo108333
Total100,4883,013

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories