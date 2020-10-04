321 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 321 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Two additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 100,488 with 3,013 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. October 3. One death occurred on October 2nd in the county below.

County Total Desoto 1

1 COVID-19 related death occurred September 3rd, identified from a death certificate report.

County Total Warren 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

