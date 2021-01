JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,255 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 48 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 231,490 with 5,061 deaths.

MSDH will have more information about COVID-19 on its website, when it returns to service.

The MSDH website is currently down due to technical problems. We are working to bring it back online as quickly as possible. — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) January 7, 2021

Today MSDH is reporting 3,255 more cases of COVID-19, 48 deaths, and 223 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is 231,490, with 5,061 deaths. More details on our website when it returns to service: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/8Ur4Auvvvy — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) January 7, 2021

LATEST STORIES: