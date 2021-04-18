33rd Annual Goodwill Art Show held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People traveled to Jackson Prep Sunday for the 33rd Annual Goodwill Art Show and Reception.

The exhibit showcased more than 100 art selections by artists with special needs. The competition included pieces by professional and non-professional artists as well as students.

Megan Schmidt, who won third place, said she worked on her artwork for at least a month.

Emily Olandeo, another student winner, brought home fourth place. The annual event gives cash prizes totaling more than $2,000 in each category.